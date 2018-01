F.P. Report

MIANWALI: As many as four people including three women were killed when gunmen opened fire at them in the Rogan area of Mianwali over a land dispute on Sunday.

Police told that all the three women died on the spot while a man injured in the firing succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police have started an investigation to arrest the suspects.

Killings over land disputes, including by family members, are routinely reported in the country.

