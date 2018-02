F.P. Report

JAMPUR: As many as four persons were killed and three others injured in road accident on Sunday morning at Jampur by-pass.

The rescue officials told that the incident happened when a van collided with a trailer in a result four persons were killed and three injured.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Jampur.

Earlier, at least eleven people were killed, including nine women and a child, in an accident on Tando Muhammad Khan road near Husri on Monday.

