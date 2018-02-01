Free Indian Occupied Kashmir rally held in US

Monitoring Desk

F.P. Report

VIRGINIA: Kashmiri American and Pakistani American community has organized a Free Indian Occupied Kashmir rally at 1100 hrs (US time) on 30 Jan 2018. A Large numbers of Kashmiri & Pakistani Americans are participating in the rally.

The rally started from Brookfield Plaza Springfield, Virginia at 1100 hrs after speeches by prominent community leaders at Brookfield Plaza. The rally started in three groups consisting of 10-12 cabs and private vehicles bearing # Free Indian Occupied Kashmir advertisements on Tops and Posters/ logos on sides and back.

These three groups of Free Indian Occupied Kashmir rally will protest on prominent roads/ Avenues of Virginia and Washington DC including Arlington Memorial Bridge, Capitol Hills, Washington Monument, White House, Dupont Circle and Massachusetts Ave (Embassies road) and in front of Indian Embassy at Massachusetts Ave Washington DC.

The rally will continue till 1800 US time, however, cabs will continue commuting in Washington DC and surrounding states.

