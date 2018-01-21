Gazain Marri acquitted by ATC in terrorism case

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Former Home Minister Gazain Marri was acquitted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a terrorism case of killing two Levies officials and recovering of explosive material from his possession.

Levies official had registered case against Gazain Marri in Kohlu.

A few weeks ago, the former provincial minister had returned from Dubai after a self-exile of about 17 years and announced joining mainstream politics.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense sides, Sibi ATC judge Mohammad Rafiq Langove announced the verdict and acquitting Marri after the prosecution was failed to prove charges against him.

He has already been acquitted in three other cases, while in the Justice Nawaz Marri murder case he has been granted bail.

A large number of people belonging to the Marri tribe gathered outside the court and congratulated Mr Marri on his acquittal.

Gazain Marri, while talking to media persons said that before returning to Pakistan he hoped for justice from the judiciary and this verdict had proved that. Marri added that he want to play my role in the larger interest of Balochistan.

Advertisements