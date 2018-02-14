GCU professor shot dead in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A professor at Government College University (GCU) Lahore was gunned down in Kalma Chowk Lahore on Wednesday morning while resisting an armed robbery.

Police confirmed that a Professor Dr Akbar Cheema was travelling in his car when robbers stopped him near Kalma Chowk to rob him of his valuables however the professor resisted the robbery and the gunmen shot him.

The robbers were on a motorcycle and they managed to escape from the crime scene after committing the crime.

The body of professor was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation of the incident.

Dr Cheema was a professor at the GCU’s Botany Department.

