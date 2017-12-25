Gifts distributed among Christians

BAHAWALPUR (APP): Gifts and cash was distributed among Christian workers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company for Christmas. A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the occasion.

MPA Fozia Ayub Qureshi, Director Board Samiullah Chaudhry, Father Nadeem Joseph and Managing Director BWMC Aneem Akhtar cut the cake. Prays for prosperity of Pakistan were also held. Managing Director also announced to pay salary of month of December in advance to more than 350 Christian workers so that they can celebrate Christmas with ease.

