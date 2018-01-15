Girls abducted from Islamabad smuggled to Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: It has been revealed that two girls abducted 1.5 years ago from Federal Capital area have been allegedly smuggled to Afghanistan.

Reliable sources said that both girls were kidnapped from jurisdiction of Khanna Police station of Islamabad and both females had kidnapped by planning and culprits had not even used mobile phones during the incident.

To thwart Police suspense, the kidnappers left the girls in Afghanistan then come back.

Sources further said that relevant police station and few officers of CIA police are aware of the situation as they have visited Pak-Afghan border area but even federal police feel threaten to go beyond the boundary line.

Sources continued on divulging that many Afghanis had taken into custody by Police after the incident and one of the Afghan national during the investigation admitted of transporting those girls to Afghanistan but he was released on the reference of an influential.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court (IHC) previous day expressing annoyance on Secretary for interior remarked that it is condemnable for Police which failed to recover abducted girls till now.

The court ordered to present the girls before court till January 31st.

Spokesman of police regarding girls’ smuggling to Afghanistan told Online that the department has few such information.

