Govt continues to ignore Balochistan: Sherry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Vice President PPPP, Senator Sherry Rehman while expressing concern over federal government’s policy of neglect and ignorance after the Quetta Church attack said, “The government should stop treating people of Balochistan and minorities as aliens. They need to be treated well and owned by the federal government”.

A PPP delegation comprised of Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman, Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Senator Farhatullah Babar visited Quetta on the advice of Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari to express solidarity with the families of victims of the Quetta Church attack.

“I am shocked and appalled that no one either from federal or provincial governments has visited the victims of the Sunday Quetta church blast. The Methodist Church where the suicide bombers attacked is still spattered with blood and broken glass, a silent testament to the tragedy that Sunday school congregation saw unfold, with women and children caught in the crosshairs of this terrorist attack”, said Sherry Rehman.

Talking to the locals, Senator Rehman said, “We have come here to assure this community that they are neither alone nor without help. Quetta has witnessed repeated attacks on non-Muslims and Hazara populations which live increasingly fragile lives in this border province, with little protection or concern shown by the government.”

The PPP leaders assured Bishop Sadiq Daniel and others that they will help with rebuilding their lives, taking care of the severely injured in Karachi if needed, and that no citizen of Pakistan should have to suffer such heinous discrimination based on their faith or sect.

Provincial Senior Vice President PPP Minority Wing, Chaudhry Shan Salamat, PPP Balochistan President Ali Madad Jattak, and other provincial office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Advertisements