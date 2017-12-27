Govt introduces several reforms in prisons: IG

Jamal Qamar

BANNU: Inspector General of Prisons, Shahidullah Khan has said that several reforms were introduced in prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim to provide maximum facilities to inmates.

This he said while talking to media person on Tuesday. He added that provincial government is committed to provide maximum facilities to the prisoners as it knows that there are more inmates in KP prisons beyond is capacity.

He added that several reforms were introduced in the prisons in the light to provide maximum facilities to the prisoners in KP. He added that soon the construction work in Peshawar and Hangu prisons would be completed.

Police trying to establish computerized system for the visitors in the prisons to ensure the better facilities to the masses in this regard, he added. Senior Vice President of Bannu Press Club Muhammad Alam Khan was also present on the occasion.

