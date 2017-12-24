Govt makes to easy access to information possible

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Information Secretary Qaisar Alam said that KP government has introduced various rules and regulations object to easy access of people to Information.

Talking to Morning Mail, he said that significance of information cannot be denied. People have right to access to information and testify them. These are the matters which are extensive in itself. It is utmost attempt of the government to ensure the provision of information to people in true essence and private sector is playing a significant role in this regard.

He said that publication of newspapers and journals in large numbers is the evident of this fact that our society has great potential to do and even a common member of society wants to remain aware of changing scenario of the world.

“Special rules and regulations have been formulated for the issuance of declaration of newspapers, journals, for Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) and advertisement quota and one who fulfills the criteria feels not inconvenience to move forward”, he added.

Provincial Secretary Information said that present is the age of media and it is due to modern technology that conveys any news across the globe within seconds. Therefore, we should attempt to convey the accurate information.

He said that media is independent in KP and performance of other departments are monitored occasionally including information adding that it is the matter of immense pleasure that all the state departments are functioning properly.

Replying to a question regarding education reforms in the province, Qasir Alam said that reforms made in education sector by the existing provincial government are crystal clear. Millions of new students had got admissions in new schools while KP is at top position according to survey conducted by the international agencies.

