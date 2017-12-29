Govt officials are public servants: DC

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram has asked the government officials to consider themselves as public servants and work devotedly to mitigate their grievances. He was addressing to an open katchery held at Degree College Lal Qila, Maidan today. The Open Katchery was held as per directive of the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the redressal of the public problems at local level.

On this occasion beside others, chairman DDAC and MPA Saeed Gul, DPO, local representatives, elite of the area and District heads of various nation building departments including Administration were also present. The people at large complained about the prolong unscheduled loadsheding, non-availability of Fire Brigade Vehicle, Shortage of Potable water, non-provision of facilities at education institutions and non-availability of medicines at government hospitals.

They also complained about the slow pace of work of Developmental Schemes, illicit cuttings of forests and appealed for review of the decision regarding the confiscation of Arms without any notice from Administration which the people have for self-protection. The people declared the performance of Government departments unsatisfactory and not upto the mark. The DC asked the government officials to ensure their attendance at time. He added efforts would be made to solve public problems at the earliest adding that for this end Open Katcheries to be held at the Sub-Division level at district Dir (lower).

