Govt plunged country into loans of billions of rupees, slams Khurshid Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Thursday lashing out at the failed policies of the government said that country has been plunged into loans of billions of rupees.

Speaking at a Point of Order in the National Assembly, he said the country was borrower of billions of rupees during the last four years. He informed the government has borrowed Rs 7000 billion during the last four years. He cautioned that situation would further deteriorate during the next six months.

“Those decisions that were supposed to be made in the Parliament are being made in the courts”, he said, measures would have been taken to put the country on the path of progress. He lamented that the government was not paying heed towards the grievances of small farmers. He said sugarcane is being purchased at Rs 90 per kg from the cultivators.

Opposition leader told that government has paid Rs 1400 billion on the account of interest. He said Parliament was the Supreme institution of the country but unfortunately neither Prime Minister nor Federal Ministers come in the houses. He said PM was not daring to come to the Parliament. He said that Parliamentarians were facing uncertainty, adding if this segment of society was in an uncertain situation than what will be the condition of other millions of people.

Khurshid Shah said billions of rupees were being sent abroad and Pakistanis were investing in the foreign countries. He urged the need to give importance to the Parliament. He said attending the marriage ceremony of Prime Minister’s niece by Indian Prime Minister was astonishing. “We want only that Pakistan, which was created by founder of the nation”, he said, adding a Pakistan for which Bhutto was hanged and Benazir Bhutto offered her life sacrifice.

He said meaning of the leader was not meant a Prime Minister or a Minister but one who put the nation on right track. He said Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan, Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were the real leaders. He said today Afghanistan was hurling threats to Pakistan. He added Pakistan can become prosperous and wealthy country of the world as nature has blessed it with uncountable resources.

Advertisements