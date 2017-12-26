Green team will miss Junaid, Shinwari during New Zealand tour: Sarfraz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sarfraz Ahmed, Captain Pakistan cricket, has said that the green shirt will definitely miss the presence of Junaid Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari during the New Zealand tour as both the fast bowlers were in good forms and would be effective on New Zealand condition.

Sarfraz said this while talking to media representative at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Sarfraz said that despite some injuries still we have good combination to challenge the Kiwis in the upcoming series.

Sarfraz said that he is hopeful the batting lineup will not be shuffled during the series, and the team will decide whether to go with four or five bowlers based on the conditions.

Advertisements