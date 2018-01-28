Hasan Ali ruled out of third T20 following ankle injury

Monitoring Desk

MOUNT MAUNGANUIL: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been dropped from the third T20I against New Zealand on Sunday because of an ankle injury during training.

The energetic fast bowler Hasan Ali was injured while playing football during a training session Pakistan Cricket Board informed.

Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh said that Hasan Ali did not make adequate progress to be declared fir till the match against New Zealand.

The team management has not yet informed the replacement of Ali in today’s match.

Pakistan notched their first victory of the tour over the Black Caps on Thursday by crushing New Zealand by 48 runs in Auckland, after a humiliating losing streak that included a 5-0 ODI series whitewash.

Advertisements