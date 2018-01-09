Hasan, Shadab fifties boost Pakistan to 246 against NZ in second ODI

Monitoring Desk

NELSON: Pakistani young guns Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan half-centuries helped Pakistan to reach 246 for nine after electing batting first in the second ODI in Nelson on Tuesday against New Zealand.

Pakistani top order again collapse and no one was ready to challenge the Kiwi attack and only Muhammad Hafeez hit a solid 60 and it was the 33rd ODI half-century of his career and also became the 10th Pakistani batsman to score 6000 runs.

Hasan Ali scored his first 50 and Shadab Khan his second when they started the rescue mission after seven wickets were fallen for Pakistan on 141 runs in the 37th over.

New Zealand were poised at 64-2 after 14 overs when rain stopped the match.

