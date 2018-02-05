My heart beat equally for Pakistanis and Kashmiris: Nawaz

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Former Prime Minister and Leader Pakistan Muslim League N, Mian Nawaz Sharif said that my heart beats equally for Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

Addressing a public gathering regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Muzaffarabad University College Ground, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the freedom struggle in Indian held Kashmir achieves victory soon.

Nawaz began his speech by thanking his hosts and the people present at the venue. “I’ve asked Maryam to address you [participants],” he informed.

The three-time premier said he has never seen a bigger rally than this in the history of Kashmir. Nawaz said today’s rally is three times bigger than the one he addressed at the same venue after winning the 2013 elections.

“No [court] decision can break the bond I have with people of Kashmir,” Nawaz asserted, referring to his disqualification as prime minister by the Supreme Court last year. “My heart beats equally for Pakistanis and Kashmiris,” he said later.

Addressing Kashmiris across the border in Indian held territory, Nawaz condemned the state brutality and said the “people of Pakistan stand with you”. He also prayed that the freedom struggle in Indian held Kashmir achieves victory soon. Coming back to his disqualification, Nawaz said had he not been disqualified, the people of Kashmir would have had justice, jobs, education and other basic social services.

“They ruined my plans,” he said, and then chanted a slogan: “Respect the vote. Respect Pakistan.”

Nawaz also promised to turn Muzaffarabad into Lahore, vowing a continuous increase in AJK’s development budget.

“We will make a four lane motorway from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur Dina,” adding that a similar project would be constructed from here to Mansehra. “I have been disqualified from Pakistan, but ‘qualified’ for AJK,” he said, asking the AJK premier to utilise his services in the state.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed he loves the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as much as he loves the youth of Pakistan.

The PML-N chief said that he had several plans for AJK’s development that would have eliminated unemployment from the region, but they were all ruined due to his disqualification in July last year.

He also paid tribute to the separatists in India-held Kashmir and lauded their “bravery”. He vowed to stand by the people of Kashmir that were struggling for their right to self-determination.“The brave people of Kashmir are being blinded by the pellet guns used to fire at them,” Nawaz said, referring to incidents of injuries resulting from Indian forces’ use of pellet guns against separatists in Kashmir. “Don’t lose heart! God is with you.”

Earlier, on his arrival to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital, Nawaz held a meeting with members of the AJK Council, party leaders, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and others. Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and other leaders will also speak on the occasion.

