Housing scam: Ahad Cheema handed over to NAB on physical remand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An Accountability court on Thursday granted 11-days physical remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema in the inquiry of housing scheme.

Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema was presented before accountability court and the court was informed by the NAB prosecutor that the accused had awarded the contract of Ashiana housing scheme on the basis of nepotism.

The NAB was demanding a 14-day remand of the accused but the court has given to a physical remand of 11 days.

The accused was brought to the accountability court under the tight security and with a heavy contingent of police deployed in and outside the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the accused was arrested under NAB ordinance’s schedule two as he did not appear before it when summoned on January 16.

NAB has also questioned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad in the probe.

