Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer to release on October 2 next year

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shrof and Vaani Kapoor are all set to work together in the upcoming Yash Raj Films.

Yash Raj officialy announced that Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming film will hit the theatres on the 2nd of October next year and the film is likely to be an action entertainer.

According to media report, the untitled film will go on floors in August this year and will complete its shooting by February next year.

Reports added that Hrithik will be seen playing Tiger’s guru in the film that is going to be high on action. This is the first time that Hrithik and Tiger will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Tiger has always maintained that Hrithik is his favorite star and he looks up to him in more ways than one. Tiger dances extremely well and that’s something Hrithik is known for too.

