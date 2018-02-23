Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan wins big at 17th LSA

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan won the big awards at star-studded 17 th Lux Style Awards.

Talented Humayun Saeed was awarded best actor for his performance in record breaking movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi and the most popular female face of Pakistani film industry Mahira Khan received the best actress award for her performance in ‘Verna’.

A number of celebrities attended the prestigious event held at Expo Center in Lahore.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi, bagged the best movie, best director and best supporting actress award in the star studded ceremony.

Similarly, Rahat Ali Khan clinched the best singer award (male) for ‘Sawaar De’ from Arth-2 while the young singer Aima Baig secured best singer award (female) for “Sadqa from Chupan Chupai.

The other awards are this Hadiqa Kiani s Wajd won the Album of the year award, Baghi bagged best TV play, Ahad Raza Mir declared best male TV actor for his performance in Yakeen Ka Safar.

Moreover, Saba Qamar was awarded Best TV Actress at the LSA this year for her performance in Baaghi.

Advertisements