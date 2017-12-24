Husband turns out to be school principal’s murderer

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The murder case of Karachi’s school principal, Ambreen Fatima, has been solved by police and her husband has turned out to be the killer.

The assassination had taken place in Soldier Bazaar earlier this month. Ambreen’s husband, Ali Hassan, had reported that his wife was killed by robbers and tried to link the incident to Karachi’s street crime.

However, the police have found out that Ali Hassan himself killed Ambreen. The authorities have detained Ali along with second wife, Sahar Shams, and brother-in-law, Bilal Shams.

Sahar is also a school teacher and the suspect had gone straight to her home after the alleged killing. Police are further interrogating the matter.

