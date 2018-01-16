IGP-KP pays tributes to martyred traffic warden

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salah Uddin Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred Traffic warden Sareer Khan of Nowshera Police who embraced shahadat on 13th January while trying to keep the innocent children and women safer from the approaching speedy trailer.

The slain constable was on routine traffic regulating duty in Jehangira Nowshera. All of sudden he saw that children and women crossing the road and the speedy trailer was fast approaching.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the brave constable, responding beyond the call of duty jumped and saved the children and women and himself sacrificed his precious live.

The sacrifice of traffic warden Sareer Khan is another feather of pride for KP Police, a force which has sacrificed its numerous jawans and officers for the safety and protection of the public.

In a message the IGP KP Salah Uddin Khan said that the entire police force is proud of traffic warden Sareer Khan. The IGP KP further added that the martyr’s sacrifice is undoubtedly a glorified manifestation of the commitment of KP Police to serve and protect the citizen of KP.

Meanwhile the IGP visited the residence of traffic warden Baba Jee killey in kheshwegi bala and condoled the sad demise with the bereaved family. Traffic warden Sareer Khan left behind a widow, 7 years old daughter Seemab and 3 years son Amn.

