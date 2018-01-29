IHC to hear contempt petition against Nawaz, Maryam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted contempt of court petition on Monday for hearing against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

The petitioner filed a case against Nawaz sharif and Maryam Nawaz for anti-judiciary remarks at a rally in Kot Monin and in Punjab house; the other respondents in the case include the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

The petitioner demanded contempt of court proceedings against for their speeches in the rally.

Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in its landmark July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Earlier on January 6,Nawaz Sharif while addressing to rally at Kot Momin, he compared, the verdict in his case and that of his political rival Imran Khan’s and adding that dual standards of justice were unacceptable.

In December last year, the IHC had dismissed a similar contempt petition against Nawaz.

Advertisements