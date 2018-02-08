IHC to hear Maryam’s petition challenging inclusion of UK-based witnesses in Avenfield case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will shortly start hearing the petition of Maryam Nawaz and MNA and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar against the accountability order for recording the statements of two witnesses in the Avenfield case via video link.

The accountability court on February 2, hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family approved the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to record statements of two UK-based witnesses via video link.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday challenged the accountability court decision in the high court and requested to cancel it.

The NAB chairman and accountability court judge have been named respondents in the case.

NAB filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

In the Avenfield case, wherein Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar stand accused, NAB had submitted on January 22 a supplementary reference revealing new evidence and witnesses — including two UK-based individuals.

The counsels for Nawaz and Maryam had opposed the supplementary reference but the court allowed it.

