Implementation of NAP must for avoiding global criticism: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pkaistan should implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in its true manner to stop the world criticism.

Bilawal said that despite our sacrifices in the war against terrorism still the world is looking suspicious to us and pointing fingers towards Pakistan because we didn’t implement the NAP in the country.

This he said while talking to private news channel in Davos on the sideline of World Economic Forum. He added that we don’t need to eliminate terrorism for India or US; we have to combat extremism and terrorism for our own safety and security.

Bilawal added that the response he received from the people of Punjab in his recent mass contact movement ahead of the general polls was beyond his expectations.

PPP is the only federal party of Pakistan, which can get a seat from every area of the country, he added.

