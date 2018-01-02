Important documents destroyed in fire at law ministry’s building

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Many important documents were destroyed after a fire erupted on early Tuesday morning in the storeroom of the Ministry of Law and Justice building.

Police claimed that the fire erupted because of an electrical short-circuit however no casualty was reported in the incident.

However, it has not been ascertained which documents were destroyed in the fire.

Earlier, on September 10, 2017, a fire broke out at the Awami Markaz building in the Islamabad’s Red Zone, district government officials said. At least, two people were killed in the incident.

Advertisements