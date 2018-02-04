Imran is headed out, PML-N will resolve issues in KP: Nawaz

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday lashed out on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s performance and governance.

He said, “Where is the naya (new) Pakistan? Can you see it anywhere?” he said, jibing at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) slogan. “Imran Khan is headed out, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will resolve all the issues of KP citizens.”

The PML-N chief and daughter Maryam reached Peshawar earlier today to address the rally near the motorway toll plaza.

Without naming Imran, he said the man lies ‘day and night’ yet he has become ‘sadiq (truthful) and ameen (honest).’

“I salute the people who have declared him sadiq and ameen,” he said.

Nawaz also questioned the development and administration of the province in his address.

“What did you do Imran Khan? Did you end load-shedding? What did you do for the people of KP?”

“KP does not even have a forensic laboratory or else cases like Aasma’s would not have been dealt the way they were,” he said, referring to a recent rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Mardan.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been duping the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) public for the past four years. He Nawaz said the he will not hold back despite any consequences and has come out to uphold justice in the country

“He (Imran Khan) should see how the people of Peshawar have come out in my support which is a manifestation of the decision to oust me not being accepted by the public,” Nawaz said.

“I have been working round the clock to develop Pakistan but what has Imran Khan done,” he said.

“The PTI has not been able to generate a single megawatt of electricity during their reign,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief said.

“The judiciary’s verdict to oust me has hampered development of the country,” he added.

“Today, Peshawar has taken ‘notice’ of the violation of people’s elected leader,” said Maryam.

She added that the people of Peshawar have declared Nawaz honest and truthful today.

Maryam began her speech by offering condolences to the Pakistan Army officials martyred in a suicide attack in Swat on Saturday.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party of the province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she asked where the ‘change’ is, referring to the party’s slogan.

“Nawaz will roar in the elections,” she said, and asked the participants of the rally to promise that they will take ‘revenge’ for the violation of their vote by voting for PML-N in the general election.

Earlier, the former premier was at the residence of provincial party chief Amir Muqam, where he chaired an informal meeting with PML-N provincial assembly members.

Preparations for the rally were completed earlier and fool-proof security ensured in and around the venue.

More than a thousand police personnel are deployed at the site of the rally, where scores of PML-N supporters from the province as well as Islamabad have arrived.

