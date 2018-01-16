Imran to join Zardari on same container tomorrow: Tahirul Qadri

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri has warned Punjab government against decisive protest aimed at getting justice for victims of Model Town incident.

He was talking to media in Lahore on Tuesday.

Qadri claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will sit on same container tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Protest will be carried out within the limits of Constitution and law as our movement is aimed at restoring real democracy in the country”, Qadri told reporters while adding, “They (ministers and officials of Punjab government involved in Model Town incident) would have to resign”.

The PAT chief stated that protest would formally begin at 12PM while sit-in would be staged at two places simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) is all poised to mount its protest in Lahore against Shehbaz Sharif’s government as party Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri has decided to make it the ‘conclusive round’ of his anti-government campaign.

Heads of two large political parties of the country, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan have already announced to participate in the protest with all force.

The PAT protest against the Punjab government has triggered a potential threat of yet another tragedy as provincial government declined to permit the demonstration.

The PAT workers transported chairs and containers to Mall Road-the venue for the demonstration.

Deputy Commissioner said there is a ban in effect slapped against the public demonstrations on Mall Road by Lahore High Court adding the six protesting parties will be responsible for any untoward incident if it happens.

The 80-foot wide stage is being constructed opposite Punjab Assembly. The chairs are being laid on Mall Road from Charing Cross to Regal Chowk. Lights and sound system also is being installed at the venue of the protest.

The administration said the venue includes the area from Charing Cross to Nasir Bagh.

Punjab government has warned the Opposition parties that they alone will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place.

The Punjab govt has announced that educational institutions located at and in the vicinity of Mall road will remain closed tomorrow.

Advertisements