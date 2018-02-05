Imran Khan criticizes Nawaz Sharif’s notion of democracy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan once again lashed at former prime minister and current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif in a series of statements on his Twitter account.

Taking exception to Nawaz Sharif’s public speech in the party’s home turf, Imran Khan on Monday said Sharif’s speech cleared up his notion of democracy that any elected premier of a ‘democratic’ party is above the law.

Taking to his official Twitter account a day after the ousted premier’s rally in Peshawar, Khan hit back at Sharif and said that all corrupt practices are permissible for an individual to launder money, evade taxes, conceal assets and lie before a parliament after getting elected as Prime Minister.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s grievances, Khan took a jibe at him and said an elected PM is above the law of the land and he can abuse all state institutions, storm the Supreme Court with his party hooligans and offers bribe to the judges with briefcases full of money.

Making a response to allegations against PTI-led KP government, the PTI chairman said that 350 micro hydroelectric stations have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He went on saying that the World Wildlife Fund audited the provincial government’s “Billion Tree Tsunami” campaign, which he said received an acknowledgement from “International Union for Conservation of Nature” for its success, adding, the “Bonn Challenge” commended the provincial government’s initiative.

“Such ignorance on part of NS [Nawaz Sharif] is shameful!” he tweeted.

On Sunday, the ousted premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz had said the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were awaiting grass-root level of ‘change’ which was promised to them by the PTI-led provincial government.

Addressing a public rally, she questioned Imran Khan’s tall claims of developing the province.

“Had Imran Khan served the masses, the chairs would have been vacant [in the public meeting],” she said while referring to Lahore’s mega protest last month.

She then said the people of KP elected the PTI chairman in General Elections 2013 but Imran Khan remained indulged in politics of agitation rather serving the masses in last over four years.

“Where are the educational reforms, [well equipped] hospitals and 350 Dams?” she asked.

Enumerating number of unresolved cases, she said the families of victims are awaiting justice. “We will not blame KP police as they are our brothers, it is you [Imran Khan] who is incompetent,” she thundered.

Maryam then said the people of Peshawar have taken notice of the violation of dismissing an elected leader after turning up at the event.

