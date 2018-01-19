Imran Khan demonstrates undemocratic mindset in cursing parliament: Ahsan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been demonstrating his undemocratic mindset by using foul language and cursing the parliament.

The Interior Minister said that the abusive language used by Imran Khan against the parliament reflects the undemocratic mindset of the PTI Chairman.

In a statement, the interior minister said the sole purpose of PTI is to produce an artificial political crisis in the country through resignations from the parliament.

He said the ruling party is all set for next General Elections in the country after undertaking countrywide development projects. The minister pointed out that reviving the economy and overcoming the problems of energy shortages and terrorism are big achievements of the government.

Iqbal said the PTI is making efforts to skip the elections to evade a defeat.

About persistent Line of Control (LoC) violations by Indian troops, the Interior Minister said that India cannot divert attention from the situation in occupied Kashmir by such acts.

