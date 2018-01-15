‘Imran refuses to share stage with Zardari during Jan 17 PAT-led protest’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has refused to share the stage with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during the rally planned for January 17 against the government.

The Tahirul Qadri-led PAT has been demanding resignations of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanullah for their alleged role in the 2014 shooting of political workers.

“Imran Khan will not join Asif Zardari in the same container, after which the two will address their supporters separately,” PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told media.

Meanwhile, the PAT core committee met in Model Town, Lahore, and discussed opposition parties’ meeting on Tuesday and the preparation for the planned sit-in.

