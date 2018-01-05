Imran’s statements reveal who’s pulling his strings: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s press conference earlier today was upon the directions of an unknown “puppeteer’s”.

The state minister said that the media talk revealed who was pulling the strings of the PTI chief.

“Imran is mentally challenged and acting upon unknown person’s directions,” said Marriyum.

She claimed that Imran is similar to a puppet and a hurdle in Pakistan’s progress, fulfilling directives ‘from overseas’.

The state minister said that when former president Pervez Musharraf ‘was selling Pakistanis for US dollars, Imran was standing besides him’.

“Imran needs to explain why he supported Musharraf’s post-9/11 policy,” she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry said that Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is manipulating Balochistan Assembly lawmakers to deviate them from the party and change their loyalties.

He said that Imran Khan and Zardari both are running away from General Elections and scared of defeat.

Tallal said that only former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N can give an adequate response to the US allegations.

