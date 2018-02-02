India beat South Africa by six-wickets in Durban

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper, Virat Kohli scored yet another century as India defeated South Africa comfortably by six wickets in the first ODI at Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday and taking a lead of 1-0 in the six-match series.

South Africa set a target of 270 for the opponent after Du plesis scored a brilliant 120 runs of 112 balls.

In reply India chased down successfully the given target of 270 in 45.3 overs after a brilliant and yet another century from Kohli.

He scored his first ODI century in South Africa after he was out after on 112 off 119.

Following the departure, Ajinkya Rahane played a winning knock scoring 79 and it was his fifth straight half-century in ODIs.

