India behind US motion to place Pakistan on terrorist financing watchlist: Miftah Ismail

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, advisor to Prime Minister of Finance has said that India is trying to isolate Pakistan and the recent motion of United States to put Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watch list is to please India.

Ismail said this while talking to media persons. He said that Indian lobby is behind the recent move of US. He claimed that Pakistan are in contact with around 30 countries and most of them appreciated Pakistan steps in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan is receiving positive responses from many countries and we are hopeful that Pakistan will not be put on the watchlist, he added.

Ismail added that Pakistan has fulfilled its international commitments and obligations under the UN charter.

