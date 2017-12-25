India complete clean sweep against Sri Lanka

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian cricket team completed the clean sweep against Sri Lanka in T20 series after beating them in third and final match by five wickets.

India opted to field first after winning the toss and restricted the Sri Lankan batsmen to 135/7 in 20 overs

In a reply the Indian batsmen comfortably chase the target in 19.2 overs with Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer being the top-scorers.

