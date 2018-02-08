India crush South Africa in third ODI

Monitoring Desk

CAPE TOWN: India continue their dominance in ODI series against South Africa by crushing them with 124 runs in third match of the series at cape town on Wednesday.

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli once again scored 160 not out and set a target of 304 for the protease but they were unable to pick a good start and the wickets were tumbling at regular interval and finally they were all out on 179.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets apiece and Indian won the match and take a lead of 3-0 in the series.

