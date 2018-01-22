India not working to isolate Pakistan, claims Modi

NEW DELHI (AFP): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that his country is not working to isolate one nation [Pakistan], underlining he will praise any country that takes action against terrorism.

In an interview with TV channel Times Now, Modi also claimed that it was wrong perception that India’s foreign policy revolved around Pakistan and it would be “grave injustice” to say it. He instead said India’s foreign policy was “issue-based.”

“India’s foreign policy is based in the context of India. India’s foreign policy is based in the context of its relations with the world. It is issue-based. Our foreign policy is not based around one nation and it shouldn’t be.”

Modi also invited Pakistan to join hands with India to fight poverty and disease. He also had a message for Pakistan and its people: “If we fight together, we will win faster.”

The PM also noted that the world was uniting against terrorism, and likened the fight against terror to a fight to save humanity.

“Humanity is in great danger and to save humanity, it is important for powers that believe in humanitarian values to unite. I believe this fight is about saving humanity and nothing can be a bigger soft power than this. You have to unite those who believe in humanitarian values, only then can you isolate terrorists and defeat terrorism,” he said.

