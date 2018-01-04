Indian Deputy high commissioner threatened mother during meeting: Kulbhushan Jhadav

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has said that Indian Deputy High Commission JP Singh was threatening her mother during his meeting in Islamabad.

Jhadhav said that he saw fear in the eyes of her mother and it seemed that she was tortured in the flight by Indian. Jhadav said this in a new video message which was release by Pakistani authorities on Thursday.

In the video message Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav that he said to Indian people and government that he is still a commission officer of Indian Navy.

He thanked the Pakistani authority to allow to meet his family on 25 December in Islamabad and adding the Indian Deputy Commissioner JP Singh was shouting on my mother and I saw fear in my mother eyes.

Jhadav added that his mother was happy to see him after he told that no one in Pakistan tortured him during his stay in Pakistan.

Let it be known that JP Singh was with the Kulbhushan’s family when the meeting took place, however, he could not speak or listen to what was being exchanged.

