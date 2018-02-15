Indian fire across LoC kills school van driver in Azad Kashmir

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: One person was killed when Indian forces on Thursday targeted van carrying school children across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir’s Battal sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

“Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across LOC continues terrorising civilians,” the ISPR stated.

A school girl who was inside the targeted van described the scenes saying the children were frightened when Indian forces across the border opened fire at their van. She told that their driver was shot by a bullet and started bleeding. “We all started screaming and there was no one to help us. People gathered there after a long time,” she added.

The student of Government Degree College told that the incident took place in the sector, adding that they were heading from Dharamsal to Battal sector.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned targeting of the school van by Indian forces across the Line of Control.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said such unprovoked and unethical acts have exposed the real face of India, which continues to violate Geneva Convention by targeting innocent school children.

Taking notice of the incident, the Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdrom of 14 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the Foreign Office stated.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

He also instructed the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

