Indian firing across LoC martyrs one, injures two: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (APP): A civilian was martyred and two children were injured after Indian security forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

According to army’s media cell, Indian forces opened unprovoked firing in Nezapir and Rawalkot sectors, targeting civil population.

Pakistan army responded effectively to Indian posts targeting civilians, said the ISPR.

On Jan 28, three civilians were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across LoC in Kashmir.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Khuiratta, Kotli and Battal in Rawalakot,” said the ISPR.

Earlier on Jan 20-21, the Foreign Office had informed of an Indian ceasefire violation across the LoC in Nikial Sector.

A man and a woman, both villagers, were said to have been martyred in the incident and three, including a six-month-old, injured.

The Foreign Ministry had summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner that day to record a protest. On January 22, at a visit to the LoC and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression or any misadventure will always get a befitting response.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Advertisements