Indian forces martyr two Kashmiri youth in IHK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: At least two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian forces on Tuesday in Anantnag district of occupied Kashmir.

According to media reports, Indian Army conducted operation in Kokernag area of Anantnag district and martyred one youth namely Muhammad Farhan Wani and injured another youth identified as Ashraf Khan who succumbed to injuries later.

While talking to media persons in Srinagar, Indian army officer claimed that the deceased were militants and they were gunned down in an encounter.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have shut down mobile internet services in all districts of south Kashmir.

