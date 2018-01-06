Indian newspaper pressurized to retract news about Kulbhushan Jadhav

MUMBAI (NNI): Indian authorities on Saturday forced newspaper The Quint to retract its news supporting Pakistan’s stance regarding RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to details, The Quint declared Pakistan’s claim that Kulbhushan is an India spy as true. It further wrote that Jadhav was hired by higher officials of RAW for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The newspaper revealed that two RAW agents threatened Jadhav’s parents to not talk about their son’s detention in Pakistan with anyone. Jadhav possessed two passports with different identities, it exposed.

Afterwards, the editor and staff members of the newspaper were strongly bashed by the Indian citizens and their government over which it retracted the story.

Earlier, in a new video released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was heard saying that he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting as an Indian diplomat was shouting at them.

“There was an indian diplomat with my mother, who was continuously shouting on her,” says the Indian spy jailed in Pakistan. “During the meeting, it looked like my mother had been beaten and brought here on a plane,” he’s further heard saying.

“I want to tell India that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency?” he asked.

“I said don’t worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally,” Kulbhushan Jadhav told.

