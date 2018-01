Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has arrived in Kabul for official state visit at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.

President Widodo reached Kabul after ending a two-day visit to Bangladesh. This is the first visit of any Indonesian president to Afghanistan since the former president Soekarno in 1961.

Widodo met the president Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential on Monday. This is Widodo’s first visit and he was accompanied by his wife.

