Influenza: Death toll rises to 19 in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Death toll rises to 19 from the seasonal influenza in 25 days so far in Multan.

According to media reports, at least 70 cases if seasonal influenza have been reported in Multan and It was also reported that five doctors of Nishtar Hospital have also tested positive for influenza. The disease continues to spread in the people steadily.

The residents of Multan also criticized the government for not providing free of cost tests and vaccines to influenza patients at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

They added that Rs 2,500 to Rs4,000 are charging by private laboratory for the test and adding that the vaccine is available for Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person’s coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

