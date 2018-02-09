Injured Junaid Khan likely to join Multan Sultans before PSL-3

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm fast bowler, Junaid Khan is likely to recover from his injury and join his team Multan Sultans before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition games.

Junaid Khan was injured and in a result he was dropped from New Zealand series. While informing his fans Junaid Khan share on his twitter account, that he started bowling again in the nets and will join Multan Sultans before the start of PSL-3.

He will be playing from Multan Sultans franchise during PSL 3. Previously, he had played from Peshawar Zalmi in the past editions.

The pacer was part of the Pakistani team that lifted the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

The first match of PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans on February 22. The tournament’s grand finale will take place in Karachi on March 25.

