Intense fog causes closure of motorway sections, delays flights in Punjab

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog continues to blankets plain areas of Punjab and it disturbed the air and road traffic and causing closure of several sections of motorway on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that dense fog is continue and the plain areas of Punjab are experiencing intense fog, with low to zero visibility on the roads,.

The major sections of M-2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, and M-4 motorway from Khanewal to Multan were closed for traffic after heavy fog in the area.

Moreover, the National Highway from Lahore to Ahmedpur Sharqia and from Sialkot to Narowal was also closed due to low visibility.

Officials of the motorway police have advised caution to drivers and commuters alike, urging people to stay indoors unless travelling is absolutely necessary.

Commuters are also advised to check with the motorway police before travelling.

Because of intense fog in Lahore, several flights of private airlines and Pakistan International Airlines were delayed or diverted.

