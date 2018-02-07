International cricket to fully return to Pakistan soon: Sethi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi has said that International cricket will be fully restored in Pakistan within the next two years.

This he said while talking to international media outlet. Najam said that the security situation of the country is improving and after the successful hosted PSL final and T20I matches in Lahore, we are hopeful that the soon the international cricket will be back in Pakistan.

He further added that Pakistan has already successfully hosted international cricketers in the ICC World XI team and also the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka visited and now soon the West Indies will be touring in March.

He assured that cricket in Pakistan would receive a huge boost due to the new talent being discovered at school and club-level cricket and in PSL.

