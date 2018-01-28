IPL: Morgan and Hales miss out on contracts

NEW DELHI (Agencies): England one-day captain Eoin Morgan joined Test skipper Joe Root in missing out on a deal in the Indian Premier League auction.

Root, 27, was not selected on Saturday, with Morgan and England limited-overs opener Alex Hales unsold on Sunday. Morgan, 31, has previously played in the IPL, with Hales eighth in the T20 international batting rankings. Mark Wood got his first deal at Chennai Super Kings, and West Indies’ Chris Gayle was bought by Kings XI Punjab.

The 38-year-old Jamaican batsman was bought for £220,000 at the third time of asking, having initially been snubbed. He only managed 200 runs in nine innings for previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, and they decided to buy former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum instead.

Fast bowler Tymal Mills, the second most expensive buy in 2017, and left-arm seamer David Willey were among the other England players to miss out. Fellow quick Wood, back in the England limited-overs side after his latest injury absence, was sold for £167,000, while wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings – recently appointed Kent captain – will join him at Chennai after he went for £71,000. Paceman Chris Jordan, who like Billings has played in the IPL before, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for £110,000.

Sandeep Lamichhane became the first player from Nepal to land an IPL deal when the 17-year-old was picked by Delhi Daredevils for £22,240. Ben Stokes was sold to Rajasthan Royals for £1.4m on Saturday – the highest price of the auction – although the figure represents a decrease on the £1.7m Rising Pune Supergiant paid last year.

The England all-rounder is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 13 February charged with affray after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. With the IPL having assured franchises before the auction they would be able to replace Stokes if he was ruled out for the whole competition, the Durham player fetched the highest price.

