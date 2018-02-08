Irrfan Khan to start shooting of ‘Hindi Medium’ from August

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Versatile actor of Bollywood film industry, Irrfan Khan has announced to make sequel of the last year hit movie ‘Hindi Medium’.

The movie was successful and it also received a lot of love from the audience. Irrfan Khan even won the Best Actor Award at the prestigious 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 for his performance in the film.

Irrfan had earlier said to media that the producer Dinesh Vijan would perhaps be interested in making a sequel of the film.

Now its official that sequel of ‘Hindi Medium’ is happening and the film will go on floors in August.

Despite film’s great success, sources inform that Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who played his wife in the film, may not be a part of the sequel.

Meanwhile, while to media in Pakistan, Saba said that after the massive success of Hindi Medium, the producers are all set for a sequel and I would love to work with Irrfan in the second installment of the blockbuster.

Advertisements