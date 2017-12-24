Islamabad administration to request interior ministry to put Qadri on ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The administration of federal capital is considering to put Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) in a case pertaining to vandalizing government property during sit-ins in 2014.

The PAT chief has been booked in five cases under the anti-terrorism charges.

According to sources, the local administration of Islamabad has also prepared a report on ongoing anti-terrorism court (ATC) proceedings against Qadri.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ImranKhan and Qadr were booked over their alleged involvement in an attack on then-Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of Islamabad (Operations) Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-in in the federal capital, besides inflicting damages to the public property.

However, the PTI chief surrendered before the court on November 14 this year after his perpetual absence during the court proceedings. Khan was granted a bail against surety bond of Rs200,000 in each case.

On the other hand, Qadri has not taken bail from the court yet.The anti-terrorism court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri.

During court proceedings earlier this year, police informed the ATC judge that the arrest warrants issued against Khan and Qadri could not be executed as they were not found at listed residences.

The police then submitted a report before the ATC saying that a police party went to the residence of Khan in Bani Gala, where a security guard informed them that Khan was not at home and he did not know his whereabouts.

The court officials had then revealed that a similar report was also submitted in connection with the execution of Qadri’s arrest warrants.

