ISPR briefs South Waziristan journalists on security situation in tribal agency

RAWALPINDI (APP): Journalists from South Waziristan on Sunday thanked the Pakistan Army for restoring peace in Waziristan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed the journalists about the ground situation in South Waziristan during their visit to the office of the army’s media wing.

The briefing was followed by an interactive session.

The journalists shared their feedback on the security situation in South Waziristan Agency and the development work undertaken by Pakistan Army in the region, according to a press release issued by ISPR.

